SMRT Trains director fined S$55,000 for fatal Pasir Ris track accident

SINGAPORE: SMRT Trains' Director of Control Operations Teo Wee Kiat was fined S$55,000 on Friday (Sep 29) for a train accident that killed two SMRT employees last year, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Two SMRT trainee employees died after being hit by a train near Pasir Ris MRT station on Mar 22 last year. They were part of a 15-member team that was checking on a fault relating to switching equipment on the MRT tracks.

SMRT’s Operations Control Centre, which comes under Teo’s charge, manages and grants final approval to all requests for track access, including the management of access to train tracks during traffic hours, MOM said.



Teo was charged under the Workplace Safety and Health Act for failing to exercise due diligence as the Director of Control Operations.

MOM investigations revealed that SMRT employees have not been complying with standard procedures for track access from as early as 2002, and the frequency of employees utilising such unapproved methods of track access increased from 2007.

Teo, as Director of Control Operations, was aware that SMRT employees had not been complying with procedures but did not flag such safety issues to SMRT management, MOM said.

"As Director of Control Operations, Teo Wee Kiat has the ultimate responsibility to ensure SMRT employees complied with the mandated operating procedures," said Mr Chan Yew Kwong, Director of Occupational Safety and Health Inspectorate.



"Despite knowing that the operating procedures for track access have not been complied with, he did not take any action to ensure compliance or to review the operating procedures. He has failed in his duties, and must be held accountable for his negligence.”

SMRT was earlier fined S$400,000 for failing to take measures necessary to ensure the safety and health of its employees who had to access the train tracks during traffic hours.