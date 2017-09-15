SMRT wins tender to operate Thomson-East Coast Line

SINGAPORE: SMRT announced on Friday (Sep 15) that it has been awarded the tender to operate and maintain the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

The contract started from 2019 and will run for an initial nine-year period, said SMRT in a news release.



“We are delighted with the TEL result. When fully operational in 2024, it will grow SMRT’s rail network by a third," said Mr Seah Moon Ming, chairman of SMRT Corporation.

He added that SMRT will work to restore public confidence and "meet public expectations by showing that our efforts to transform SMRT will result in better journeys."

SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek said SMRT will immediately start preparations for the opening of the line and the firm will be recruiting several hundred more staff.



“We expect to recruit and train 600 more staff before the first TEL stations open, with about 900 more by the time TEL is fully open in 2024," he said.



He added that SMRT will not "dilute the engineering resources" required for the renewal of the North-South and East-West Lines.



"We remain focused on improving SMRT’s overall train network, and are on track to do so," he said.

The TEL will add 31 new stations to the existing rail network, with seven interchange stations.