Ceiling collapses at SMU's School of Information Systems

SINGAPORE: A ceiling at the basement of Singapore Management University's (SMU) School of Information Systems collapsed on Tuesday (Oct 24).

Video circulating online shows parts of a ceiling falling to the ground outside a toilet. The area, which is directly opposite a gymnasium and next to a study corner, has been sealed off.

An SMU employee who declined to be named said he saw workers putting up barriers at around 6.10pm.



"I noticed it was super dark and wet underfoot. And it smelled kind of funky," he said, adding that he was heading back from a meeting when he saw the damage.

Workers putting up barriers outside the area where the ceiling collapsed. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The workers had already put up some barriers but through a gap you could see what looked like debris and bits of roof and dust all over the place. And they had loads of machines cleaning up the water," he added.

One student said no one appeared to be injured.

When Channel NewsAsia arrived at the scene at about 7.20pm, the area was completely covered by tarpaulin. Workers were seen unloading equipment such as saws and there were no unusual smells.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to SMU for details.