SMU opens academy offering modular courses that can lead to master’s degree

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Management University (SMU) launched its lifelong learning unit on Wednesday (Apr 26), which is the first in Singapore to offer part-time modular courses that can lead to a master’s degree.

Called the SMU Academy, it offers professional continuing education programmes that support the Government’s Industry Transformation Maps and SkillsFuture initiatives. The academy will focus on the development of functional skills across industries, as well as sector-customised courses in financial services, human capital, management and leadership, and technology and intelligent systems.

The courses are in the form of individual modules, which can be accumulated into credits to earn graduate certificates or diplomas conferred by SMU.

One example is the Communication and Management & Strategy course, which comprises six modules including digital marketing, data analytics and leadership and communication. Each module costs about S$1,500. Once all six modules are completed – which could take up to three years – the student will receive a graduate certificate.

Students can then take four more modules to obtain a graduate diploma in public relations. To earn a master's degree, students can take additional modules with overseas components.

The courses are supported by SkillsFuture Singapore and are geared towards adult learners. Classes are held on weekday evenings and Saturdays at SMU's campus.

SMU Academy has already rolled out 40 new modules, which have seen about 180 sign-ups by 70 students.

"Given the fast-changing economy that we are in, the modular courses that SMU Academy offers are practical and immediately applicable. These courses are industry relevant, and focuses on critical and emerging skills,” said the academy’s executive director Lim Lai Cheng.

“As they are conducted on weekday evenings and Saturdays, they provide a good alternative for working professionals who may not have the time or resources to take time off work or do a full master's programme,” she added.