SMU student club recalls condom promotion email

SINGAPORE: An email offering Singapore Management University (SMU) students discounts for condoms was recalled on Monday (Sep 25), an hour after it was sent out.

The email offered SMU undergraduates "an exclusive 10% discount" off Durex, Okamoto and Sagami condoms if they use a coupon code "SMU2017" on Happy Mail, a local online condom store.

The tongue-in-cheek promotion which was sent at around 9pm read: "Study hard, play even harder!"

About an hour later, SMU Bizcom, the business development arm of the SMU Students' Association, recalled the email.

"We hereby apologise for the mistake in sending out the previous emails and are deeply sorry for any inconvenience caused," it said.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to SMU Bizcom for comment.

