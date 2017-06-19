Sneak peek at Changi Airport's Terminal 4

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport on Monday (Jun 19) released its first images of its new Terminal 4, set to open in the second half of this year.

On its Facebook page, it said that visitors approaching the terminal's kerbsite would be greeted with a greenwall facade draped with 16,000 plants.

The interior of the building, with its high ceiling and no columns, would give travellers “a clear view” to allow them to find their way around, the airport said.

“Colourful and cushy chairs” would be provided in the departure transit areas, it said.

Travellers heading to their boarding gates would get a view of Runway 2 along the way.

The arrival hall features natural light against greenery on the walls, the post said.

The terminal will also have more than 80 retail outlets and a new heritage-themed zone.