Snipers, Gurkhas deployed to keep Singapore safe during New Year's Eve celebrations

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is going all out to beef up security measures for New Year’s Eve celebrations. More than 2,450 officers will be deployed at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown and at 25 other countdown events across the island on Sunday (Dec 31).

At the Marina Bay party alone, where about 350,000 people are expected to turn up, more than 700 officers will be deployed, clocking 7,000 man hours.

Among those on duty are two of the SPF’s elite forces - snipers from the Special Tactics And Rescue (STAR) unit and members of the Gurkha Contingent.

Hidden from plain sight as they carry out their duties, the STAR sharp shooters are equipped with long-range and sniping capabilities. They are prepared for counter-terrorism operations and play a critical role in detecting and taking out well-hidden enemy snipers

The snipers are deployed during high-profile events such as the National Day Parade and New Year’s Eve countdown, and their eagle eyes are well trained to spot targets in the most complex of urban settings.

The STAR snipers are armed with two weapons – the 7.62mm caliber Arctic Warfare Sniper Rifle, and the 5.56mm caliber Special Operations Forces Combat Assault Rifle.

Those who are chosen to be part of this elite force must first pass the selection stage where officers go through a basic sniping module to assess their competency. Officers who show good potential will then be earmarked for an advance course, which they must pass in order to take on the role of a sniper.

Another unit being deployed to keep the nation safe while it celebrates is the Gurkha Contingent. Formed in April 1949, the contingent has historically provided a "strong-arm" within the SPF, and are capable of quelling civil disturbance and carrying out specialist security tasks.

Members of the Singapore Police Force's Gurkha Contingent. (Photo: Hani Amin)

“They have been an impartial strategic force in Singapore, which usually responds to public order incidents. Of course with the evolving threat posed by terrorism, officers have also been trained to deal with public security incidents such as gunman attacks in Singapore,” says DSP Arun Guruswamy, an officer with the Gurkha Contingent.

He added: “They go through very rigorous training, and they have always been known for their physical and mental resilience and their high level of fitness, so their uncompromising approach will definitely act as a deterrent to anyone who even minutely thinks about disrupting the safety of our country."

Armoured vehicles used by the Gurkha Contingent. (Photo: Hani Amin)

On New Year’s Eve, the Gurkha Contingent will carry out high visibility vehicle patrols in armoured vehicles, which measure 6m in length, 2.9m wide and 2.6m high. SPF said the presence of the vehicle alone is enough to serve as a deterrent to possible security incidents.

