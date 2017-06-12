Social inclusion and participation improve quality of life for seniors, vulnerable groups: Study

SINGAPORE: Senior citizens and people with disabilities are more likely to have better quality of life if they engaged in a social activity or sports, according to a study by the National Council of Social Service.

The findings, which were released on Monday (Jun 12), showed that social inclusion and participation had the greatest impact on improving the quality of life of the people surveyed. According to NCSS, its Quality of Life Study last year surveyed 3,458 Singaporeans and Permanent Residents aged 18 and above, of which about 2,500 seniors, people with disabilities and people in recovery from mental health and those seeking help were included.

The study showed that six in 10 people with disabilities believe they cannot achieve their hopes and dreams, while three in 10 people in recovery from mental health and those seeking help feel the same. As for seniors, one in 10 indicated they are not satisfied with their opportunities to continue with achieving in life, such as their dreams, aspirations and hobbies, it added.

However, the study found that people with disabilities who engaged in a main activity - such as in a social service programme, employment or education - were 1.5 times more likely to have better quality of life.

NCSS also said people with disabilities and those in recovery who participated in sports or physical recreational activities were 1.7 times more likely to have better quality of life, and seniors who did the same were 2.3 times more likely.

The study was based on the World Health Organization's (WHO) quality of life (QOL) framework, which is one of the most comprehensive as it comprises six domains and 24 facets to assess one's QOL. It has been tested for validity and reliability in more than 30 countries, cultural settings and profiles, and has add-on modules for disability, mental health and seniors to allow a better understanding of their QOL, NCSS said.

SEE SENIORS, VULNERABLE AS PEOPLE FIRST

The study also suggested three ways to improve the quality of life for seniors and those in vulnerable groups:

Promote social inclusion in the community, such as through employment, community activities or sports Recognise the importance of empowering these individuals to have the autonomy to make decisions and improve their level of independence Everyone can support and empower these individuals by seeing them as persons first, with aspirations and abilities. By doing so, they can achieve their potential in areas such as employment, education and in the community.

“The findings from the NCSS Quality of Life Study indicate that each of us should see vulnerable groups and seniors as persons first. They highlight the importance of the social service ecosystem in addressing a person’s needs holistically," said Mr Gerard Ee, chairman of Advocacy and Research Panel at NCSS, in the press release.



Findings from the study will be included in the Social Service Strategic Thrust, which will be announced next month. It will be the first five-year road map for the sector which looks at the entire ecosystem from social services to businesses.