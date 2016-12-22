Social service worker jailed 64 months for stealing over S$340,000 meant for needy

SINGAPORE: A social service officer was sentenced to 64 months’ jail on Thursday (Dec 22), for stealing more than S$340,000 in public funds that was meant for the needy.

Chia Kwang Hwee, 33, used the money to pay off his family’s mounting debt and spent the rest on an extravagant lifestyle, splurging on fine dining, airline tickets and purchases from high-end boutiques.



The money was misappropriated over three years, from November 2011 until August 2014, while he was a social service officer, first at the South East Community Development Council and later on with the Social Service Office @ Geylang Serai.



During his trial, the court heard that he had lined his pockets by cashing cheques issued by the Social Service Office (SSO) to low-income families in need of financial help. In 2012, Chia collected 95 cheques amounting to S$59,420 and deposited the money into his own bank account after he cashed them.



The next year, he did the same with 219 cheques amounting to S$137,640.



In December 2013, when the ministry moved away from handing out cheques to disbursing the money straight into needy families’ bank accounts, Chia came up with a plan to “continue to enrich himself at public expense”, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Yonghui said.



By this time, he had been promoted to team leader, and given access to an online system used to approve payments to families in need. Instead of entering the bank account details of the intended recipients, Chia entered his own.



He also accessed his colleagues’ accounts in the system to approve these payments, “thereby surreptitiously ensuring that monies paid out for these cases would be paid into his own bank accounts”, DPP Chong said.



The misappropriation of funds came to light in August 2014, when the SSO was alerted by a family who had not received its financial assistance payment. An internal investigation found suspicious transactions and the ministry lodged a police report.



Chia has not made any restitution.



For criminal breach of trust as a public servant, he could have been jailed for up to 20 years and fined.

