Software fault on East-West Line signalling system caused rush hour delays: SMRT

SINGAPORE: A software fault on the signalling system of the East-West Line (EWL) led to delays during the morning rush hour on Tuesday (Oct 24).

At about 8.30am, the EWL encountered "a software fault on the legacy signalling system", Mr Patrick Nathan, SMRT's vice president of corporate communications said in a statement.

He added that the fault was rectified in about 10 minutes, but the line experienced "some train traffic congestion during the morning peak" as trains had to move at slower speeds for safety reasons when the fault occurred.



"As such, commuters may have encountered delays to their journey this morning," said Mr Nathan.

Announcements were made in stations and on trains to inform commuters of the fault and to advise them to add an additional train travel time of 10 minutes, he added.

Normal services resumed at 9am, said Mr Nathan.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to affected commuters on their peak hour commute."

Commuters took to social media to voice their frustrations, with many posting photos of crowded platforms from Pasir Ris MRT station to Bedok.

Members of the public complained of delays with some saying they had been stuck on the train for 20 to 30 minutes.



"What are you doing about this? This is beginning to be the norm," commuter Vanan Rajaindern wrote in a Facebook post directed at SMRT. "Unacceptable."

Dear #smrt, why are #bedokmrt passengers blocked from taking the train this morning? pic.twitter.com/3tD58Xs94J — Helena Han (@gozilla123456) October 24, 2017





Massive train delay on EW line and no one is reporting about it. 15 min and counting. cc @SMRT_Singapore pic.twitter.com/e9blAbtXrI — Liane Ng (@angmohlian) October 24, 2017



