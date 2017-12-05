Some bus services at Choa Chu Kang interchange to be extended when train service ends early

SINGAPORE: Several SMRT bus services from Choa Chua Kang bus interchange will extend their operational hours on days when some stations along the North-South and East-West lines close early or in full this month.

The bus services are 300, 301, 302, 307, 308. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Dec 8 to 30, the last bus timings will be at 1.30am.

This is so passengers on the four shuttle bus services provided to ply the routes of the affected train stations can connect to these bus services, SMRT said in a news release on Tuesday (Dec 5).

SMRT said commuters are advised to plan their journey ahead as the shuttle bus services may not connect to the bus services mentioned above.

The train operator earlier announced that 17 EWL stations and two NSL stations will be fully closed on Dec 10 and Dec 17.

In addition, from Dec 8 to Dec 31, the 17 EWL stations from Tiong Bahru to Tuas Link as well as Bukit Batok and Bukit Gombak stations on the NSL will close earlier on Fridays and Saturdays (at 11pm) and open later on Saturdays and Sundays (at 8am).

SMRT said its staff will be deployed at bus stops to assist and guide commuters from Dec 8 until Dec 31.

The two full-day closures and shortened operating hours were announced after a collision involving two trains at Joo Koon MRT station on Nov 15. The collision, which injured 38 people, was caused by a software glitch in the EWL signalling system.