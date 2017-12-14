Some DBS and POSB services disrupted by 'connectivity issue'
SINGAPORE: Some DBS and POSB customers were unable to access several banking services for a short period on Thursday (Dec 14), in what the bank said was caused by an "intermittent network connectivity issue".
From about 4.30pm, several users reported not being able to make cash transfers or deposit coins at ATM machines; some customers also claimed that ATM services were "offline islandwide". One customer claimed she was told by customer services on the phone that banking services were down.
A DBS spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia that "some banking services were affected by an intermittent network connectivity issue" and that those services were "promptly recovered", adding that the disruption was not an islandwide issue.
At about 6.15pm, DBS and POSB replied to affected users via Twitter with the same response.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the banks added.