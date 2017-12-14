Some DBS and POSB services disrupted by 'connectivity issue'

SINGAPORE: Some DBS and POSB customers were unable to access several banking services for a short period on Thursday (Dec 14), in what the bank said was caused by an "intermittent network connectivity issue".

From about 4.30pm, several users reported not being able to make cash transfers or deposit coins at ATM machines; some customers also claimed that ATM services were "offline islandwide". One customer claimed she was told by customer services on the phone that banking services were down.

went to do a cash transfer but the machines were down so I went to another place but same problem. Staff mentioned something about a worldwide problem. — anickel (@aniqanzr) December 14, 2017

@dbs_care hi .. i cant seems to deposit my coins at jurong point dbs bank .. all the machines are unavailable .. where can i deposit my coins ? — iris west allen (@syahidahmohamed) December 14, 2017

@dbs_care Hi! Is your banking services still down? I tried to call the customer service hotline to check the status of my tracer filed last Friday, but was told the banking services was down. That was abt an hour ago — Karen Teo (@KarenTeo77) December 14, 2017

A DBS spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia that "some banking services were affected by an intermittent network connectivity issue" and that those services were "promptly recovered", adding that the disruption was not an islandwide issue.

At about 6.15pm, DBS and POSB replied to affected users via Twitter with the same response.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the banks added.

