Some Singaporeans affected by Sichuan earthquake, all e-registered Singaporeans safe

SINGAPORE: Some Singaporeans visiting Jiuzhaigou in Sichuan, China were affected by the 7.0-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday (Aug 8) but all of those that e-registered have been ascertained to be safe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The full statement is reproduced below:

“We are saddened by the earthquake centred in Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan which has claimed lives and caused injuries. The Singapore Government expresses our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish the injured a speedy recovery.



The Singapore Consulate-General in Chengdu has reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in the affected areas. Some Singaporeans visiting Jiuzhaigou were affected by the earthquake. We have ascertained that all e-registered Singaporeans in Jiuzhaigou are safe. The Consulate-General is in close contact with the local authorities and will render the necessary assistance to affected Singaporeans.



Singaporeans in the affected areas should stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe. Those who require consular assistance should contact our Consulate-General in Chengdu at +86 1390 807 3562 or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.”