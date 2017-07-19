Soo Kee takes a shine to China with S$10.2m joint venture

The homegrown brand said a booming bridal market is behind its decision to take bridal jewellery line Love & Co overseas.

SINGAPORE: Homegrown brand Soo Kee Group is setting up a joint venture to kick-start its foray into the Chinese market.

The Catalist-listed jeweller on Wednesday (Jul 19) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Hong Kong’s Global Crown Group to form a joint venture firm, which will hold the licence and right to sell diamond products under Soo Kee's bridal jewellery brand Love & Co in both China and Hong Kong.



Global Crown is the parent company of gold jewellery maker and distributor Shenzhen Batar Investment Holding, which has industrial bases in cities such as Shenzhen and owns more than 400 franchise retail and jewellery stores across China.



The joint venture, Diamond Avenue, will be set up with an aggregate initial investment of 50 million renminbi (S$10.1 million), with Soo Kee and Global Crown holding 55 and 45 per cent stake, respectively. Soo Kee will also license and supply intellectual property rights, staff training and support.



A booming bridal market - where continued growth is expected to be fuelled by a large population size, as well as increasing affluence and rising consumerism - is the reason why Soo Kee is taking its bridal jewellery brand to China, said group chief executive Daniel Lim at a media briefing held after the signing ceremony.



Citing figures from a China Wedding Industry Development Report, the wedding industry in the mainland expanded by 40 per cent to US$80 billion from 2011 to 2015. With estimates of more than 10 million couples getting married each year, China represents a booming potential for Soo Kee, added Mr Lim.



In addition, with weddings being significant family affairs, China’s one-child policy means that couples tend to splurge on their weddings, with financial support from their parents and grandparents.



“In China, the wedding is not only about love. It is also about 'mianzi' (face), especially in tier-1 and tier-2 cities. Both parents and grandparents will contribute … and the disposable sum set aside for bridal jewellery is usually substantial.”



Apart from being a vast market, Soo Kee is also eyeing the transformations in the tastes and demands of the Chinese consumers. The millennials, in particular, are increasingly exploring other options for their bridal jewellery, such as diamond, said Mr Lim.



The joint venture is looking to open its first flagship store in a first-tier city in China, either Shanghai or Beijing, by the end of the year. The target is to open 50 retail stores within the first year of operation and move beyond the top-tier cities.



Within the next five years, it aims to expand that number to 550 through a hybrid model of self-owned and franchise stores, and achieve revenue of 2 billion renminbi.



Mr Lim raised the example of established incumbents, such as Hong Kong’s Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, which are also operating on this hybrid business model in China and have rapidly expanded into more than 2,000 stores.



But even as its new venture remains outsized by these bigger rivals, he believes that its Love & Co brand, which focuses on bespoke engagement rings and wedding bands, has a unique proposition to penetrate the crowded market.



“They are what we call ‘general purpose stores’ which sell a little bit of everything … Consumers in China already consider diamond as a part of their bridal jewellery but the market is looking for something unique. We have been observing for a long time and we think, the market is right now.”



Echoing that sentiment, Mr Chau Tsan Kwan, director of Global Crown, said that the millennial consumers in China crave for “premium products which focus on exclusivity and personalisation”.



“China consumers have the money to spend but they haven’t been able to find the right product. We think Love & Co’s bridal jewellery collection will be a good fit in China,” he added.



Wednesday's announcement follows Soo Kee’s expansion into Thailand earlier this year, when the local brand collaborated with Thai jeweller Aurora Design to form a 40:60 joint venture firm.



Soo Kee, whose other brands include Soo Kee Jewellery, SK Jewellery and SK Bullion, is keen on further expansion in the region but will, for now, direct more attention and efforts into its two new markets.



Mr Lim said: “The Singapore and Malaysia markets remain important as it is where we do our research and development… but we have to acknowledge that the market size is limited".



“Singapore will be our learning ground where we prove and fine-tune our concept, before moving forward to share our story with a bigger audience. That is in line with moving our brand forward.”