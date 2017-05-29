Soon Huat Bak Kut Teh in Bedok suspended for 2 weeks for hygiene breaches

SINGAPORE: Operations at the Soon Huat Bak Kut Teh outlet in Bedok will be suspended for two weeks from Tuesday (May 30) to Jun 12 for several hygiene offences, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a suspension notice on Monday, the agency said the pork rib soup restaurant accumulated 14 demerit points over the last 12 months for offences including failing to keep its licensed premises clean and having prepared food on the floor of the premises.

It was also fined a total of S$1,000, NEA said.

Under NEA regulations, food outlets who accumulate 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have their licences suspended for a period of either two or four weeks or cancelled, depending on their past records.



All food handlers working in the suspended premises will also be required to attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again before they can resume work.

"NEA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers," the authority said in the suspension notice.