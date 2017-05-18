Sound of Music to hold auditions in Singapore for von Trapp kids' roles

SINGAPORE: Come November, the hills will be alive with the sound of music. And if your child can carry a tune like do-re-mi, they might have a chance to be part of it.

The search is on for 18 children in Singapore to play the roles of the six younger von Trapp children in the local run of West End production The Sound of Music, production company Base Entertainment Asia said in a press release on Thursday (May 18).

The Sound of Music, which had its first Broadway run in 1959, remains one of the most well-loved musicals in the world and some of its songs such as My Favourite Things, Edelweiss and Do-Re-Mi are considered classics. A 1965 film adaptation of the musical, starring Julie Andrews in the lead role, is also iconic in its own right.

The musical tells the story of Maria, a fun-loving governess who changes the lives of the widowed Captain von Trapp and his seven children by re-introducing them to music, culminating in the family’s escape across the Austrian mountains as tensions rise prior to the outbreak of World War II.

To play the roles of Friedrich, Louisa, Kurt, Brigitta, Marta and Gretl, auditioning children must fit the below criteria:

The children are expected to have a "good level of skill" in acting, singing (including singing with harmonies) and dancing, Base Entertainment said. They should be between the ages of six and 14, and all nationalities are welcome.

The auditions will be held at the MasterCard Theatres, Marina Bay Sands from May 26 to 28, with pre-registration sessions on May 22 and May 23. Those interested are required to complete an online form.

Tickets for the show, which will run from Nov 7, will go on sale later this month.