Spate of terror attacks 'deeply' disturbing; Singapore must not let fear divide communities: President Tan

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans must not let fear overwhelm them or drive a wedge between their communities, President Tony Tan Keng Yam said on Sunday (Jun 4).



In a Facebook post, Dr Tan wrote that he was "deeply disturbed by the recent spate of terror attacks around the world".

"In a short span of 10 days, we saw five major terror incidents in some major cities, the latest of which was yesterday's senseless attacks in London," he wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their bereaved families."

"The attacks are ghastly reminders that we must remain vigilant in our struggle against the scourge of extremism," Dr Tan said.



He added that Singapore was not spared in the global fight against terrorism. "Singapore has already foiled two planned attacks so far, and we recently found out that one Arabic online publication had identified two Singapore buildings as potential targets," he noted, adding that the country must be prepared.



"At the same time, we must not let fear overwhelm us or drive a wedge between our communities, or we will play into the hands of the perpetrators.



"We must stand in solidarity, and stay strong in the face of adversity. If an attack does happen, we must bounce back stronger. We will not let terror take control of our lives.



"Singapore has a strong foundation of a harmonious multicultural and multi religious society. I am confident that we will together win this war against the evil of terrorism."



