SPCA offers S$1,000 reward for information on abandoned Pasir Ris mice

SINGAPORE: The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is offering a S$1,000 reward for information on the 54 abandoned mice found at Pasir Ris Drive 4 earlier this week.



In a Facebook post on Thursday (Sep 14), the animal welfare society said that it would offer the reward for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. It is treating the incident as a case of pet abandonment.

The mice were found by residents on Tuesday and are currently being cared for by SPCA.



When Channel NewsAsia visited SPCA’s premises at Sungei Tengah, the mice were seen in two pet cages, separated by gender. According to SPCA’s deputy executive director Selina Sebastian, the mice are in “very good condition".



The mice were found abandoned along Pasir Ris Drive 4. (Photo: Lee Li Ying)

“The mice are very active and they’re roaming around," she said. "Those are signs that the animal is healthy."



"But having said that, these signs are just on the surface. We will have to get the vet to give them a thorough check-up just to make sure there’s nothing else that could be wrong with them.”



The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is offering a S$1,000 reward for information about the mice. (Photo: Lee Li Ying)

The mice will be put up for adoption in the “near future” once they have given a clean bill of health.



Ms Sebastian said one possible reason why such a large number of mice was found abandoned could be that the owners had not anticipated how fast mice can breed.



“Mice are actually prolific breeders and they have a very short pregnancy span," she explained. "They can start breeding when they are six to seven weeks of age, and their gestation period is only between 19 to 21 days."



"With each litter, they can get between six to 12 babies – so you can imagine what must have happened in this situation.”



For those who own pet mice, the first thing to do to stop them from breeding would be to separate them by gender, said Ms Sebastian. Owners could also try to re-home extra animals, but this must be done in same-sex pairs.



Those with information about the mice can call SPCA’s 24-hour hotline at 6287 5355 (extension 9), or e-mail inspector@spca.org.sg.

