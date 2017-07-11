Speak Mandarin Campaign apologises for using wrong Chinese character in tagline

SINGAPORE: Organisers of this year's Speak Mandarin Campaign have apologised for using a wrong Chinese character in the tagline that was displayed at the launch event on Monday (Jul 10).

The tagline consists of four Chinese characters which mean "listen, speak, read, write".

However, the Chinese word for "read" was wrong. Instead, a character which means "to show disrespect" was used.

The two Chinese characters look similar and share the same pronunciation.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday, organisers of the Speak Mandarin Campaign said they "regret the erroneous rendering of the character."

"These are two distinct characters with different meanings," said the statement posted in both Mandarin and English. "We sincerely apologise for the gravity of this oversight and will take steps to address this."

The statement added in Mandarin: "This is our mistake ... We will be more vigilant about this in future."

In a speech at the campaign launch, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said that a good grasp of Mandarin is key to understanding and appreciating the unique Singapore Chinese culture.

She also encouraged parents to continue to speak in Mandarin with their children from a young age so that they can master the language and keep the bilingual advantage.