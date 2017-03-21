SPH Radio fined S$7,000 for remarks stereotyping races on morning show

SINGAPORE: SPH Radio was fined S$7,000 for breaching the Free-To-Air Radio Programme Code, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said in a media release on Tuesday (Mar 21).

IMDA said that the DJs on SPH Radio's Kiss92FM were discussing a study on the sleep patterns of Singaporeans on Jan 11 when they made remarks that stereotyped certain races.

The remarks were reportedly made during Kiss92FM's morning show, helmed by Maddy Barber, Jason Johnson and Arnold Gay.



In concluding that the programme contravened the Free-To-Air Radio Programme Code, IMDA said: "A key obligation under the code is for broadcasters to avoid racial and religious stereotyping and ensure that content which denigrates or is likely to offend the sensitivities of any racial or religious group in Singapore is not aired.



"As a free-to-air broadcaster, SPH Radio is expected to comply with the code and maintain a standard that is acceptable to the community."

The station subsequently posted an apology on its Facebook page, saying it was not the team's intention "to hurt or belittle anyone or any race".

"Given the strong influence radio exerts on the community and its accessibility to all Singaporeans, IMDA would like to remind broadcasters of their obligations under the Free-To-Air Radio Programme Code," the regulator added.