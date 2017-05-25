'Spongy' grass jelly in online videos is 'real chin chow': AVA

SINGAPORE: “It is okay to chow on chin chow!” the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said, after two videos circulating online showed grass jelly that appeared “spongy”.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night (May 25), AVA said laboratory tests have been conducted on samples from the feedback providers and they “were found to be real chin chow”. AVA added that it also conducted an inspection at the manufacturing facility of the grass jelly and found it to be “satisfactorily maintained with no abnormalities in their manufacturing process”.

Multiple copies of the two videos have been circulating on Facebook since early May. The people filming the videos describe the texture of the grass jelly as “plastic”-like or “like a sponge”.









AVA said the "spongy" texture may have been caused by the products going through different extents of freezing and defrosting after manufacturing.

“The process of freezing and thawing can damage the physical structure of the grass jelly,” said AVA. “When grass jelly is frozen, the water in the jelly will turn into ice crystals and break the gelatin bonds apart. This allows the water to flow out once the jelly is thawed, and cause the gelatin to clump together, giving rise to a plastic/spongy appearance.”