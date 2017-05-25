Sports Hub CEO Manu Sawhney resigns

SINGAPORE: Sports Hub chief executive officer Manu Sawhney has resigned with immediate effect, Sports Hub announced on Thursday (May 25). Sports Hub Chief Operating Officer Oon Jin Teik will be taking over as Acting CEO.

In a media release, Sports Hub said it had undertaken an internal investigation into an anonymous complaint made against the CEO, but decided no action was warranted. The investigation has been closed.

"However, Mr Sawhney has decided that the time has come for a new CEO to take the Singapore Sports Hub to its next level. The Board has accepted his resignation," Sports Hub said.

Mr Sawhney was on extended personal leave after a letter of complaint was sent to InfraRed Capital Partners, one of four equity partners in SHPL, TODAY reported on May 20. Sources had told TODAY that the complaint contained allegations of Mr Sawhney's treatment of staff.

Mr Oon had covered Mr Sawhney's responsibilities while he was on leave.

In a statement issued to the media on Thursday, Mr Sawhney said the allegations in the complaint are "false and mischievous".

"I’m glad the Board has concluded its investigation and decided that no action is warranted. With that conclusion, I feel able to move on," he said. "I am proud of the transformation we've seen at the Sports Hub in the last year and half, and much of the credit goes to my hardworking team."

Mr Sawhney has been Sports Hub's CEO since 2015. During his tenure, two senior management members from equity partner Global Spectrum Pico left SHPL. At the time, the consortium said the duo was asked to "step aside". Other senior staff members have since left the Sports Hub as well.

Bryn Jones, Chairman of the SHPL Board said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Manu for his service and contributions during his tenure and wish him the best in his future endeavors”.