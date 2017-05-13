Sports Hub investigating claims of bulk purchase of Ed Sheeran tickets

SINGAPORE: Singapore Sports Hub is investigating claims of a bulk purchase of more than 200 tickets for Ed Sheeran's gig here in November, it told Channel NewsAsia on Saturday (May 13).

This comes after Facebook user Aida Aretha posted an exchange between her and a Carousell user on the concert's event page. In it, Aretha said someone touting Ed Sheeren tickets online claimed a friend from "Sports Hub management" helped snap up 220 tickets - 100 for the Nov 11 show, and 120 for the Nov 12 concert.

The seller, who goes by the username reseller_772, was hawking two Category 1 tickets for S$1,100. Tickets for that category were sold on Sports Hub Tix for S$248 each.

Singapore Sports Hub's senior director for Corporate Communications and Stakeholder Management Chin Sau Ho said they are in contact with the relevant authorities about these allegations.

"We have systems and checks in place to identify any breach of policy by staff or partners. Appropriate action will be taken against any party found guilty of offence," Mr Chin said.

"The Singapore Sports Hub categorically does not condone the sale of tickets for shows held at any of our venues other than through official channels," he added.

Mr Chin reiterated that no resellers have been authorised to sell tickets for this show.

"Sports Hub urges the public not to purchase tickets other than through official channels as these may not be accepted at the venue."

Tickets for Sheeran's Singapore concerts were quickly snapped up soon after they were released. Concert organiser AEG Asia swiftly announced a second show after the first one was sold out. Tickets for both shows are no longer available.

"We understand that there were many disappointed fans who were unable to purchase tickets. This was due to overwhelming demand for the show, which far outstripped the number of available tickets," Mr Chin said.

Tickets to both shows have resurfaced on platforms such as Carousell and Viagogo at inflated prices.

While many have expressed their disappointment with Sports Hub Tix after being unable to get their hands on tickets to Sheeran's concert, it said on Thursday that its ticketing system "operated without any technical issues and managed the high demand".

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that Singapore Sports Hub is investigating claims of stolen tickets. This has been corrected.

