SportSG files police report for alleged misuse of Tiong Bahru Football Club’s funds

SINGAPORE: Sport Singapore (SportSG) has filed a police report after it received a letter alleging that a senior officer of Tiong Bahru Football Club (TBFC) had instigated another club to "delay and/or obstruct" the completion of audits until after the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Elections, it said on Thursday (Apr 20).



The governing body of local sports said in a press release that it decided to file a police report on Apr 19 at about 7.50pm over the suspected misuse of TBFC’s funds and a purported attempt by a senior officer of the club to delay and/or obstruct the completion of audits into the S.League sit-out clubs.

SportSG said on Apr 16 that it had asked FAS in July 2016 to look into the proposed merger of Woodlands Wellington FC (WWFC) with Hougang following the end of the 2014 S.League season, which ultimately fell through.

SportSG said it had received complaints from the public about the proposed merger between Hougang and WWFC, and how WWFC's assets such as jackpot machines were being apportioned.

WWFC fans, who lodged the complaints, also questioned the legality of the merger.

The merger was eventually called off in 2016 after FAS said that it was "not feasible for implementation".



In the same statement, Sport SG also expressed concerns over TBFC chairman Bill Ng's S$500,000 donation to the FAS in 2014.

"Following the media reports that Tiong Bahru Football Club had donated S$500,000 to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) through the FAS, SportSG looked into the matter, and received further information on Apr 18," SportSG said.

Mr Ng, who is vying for the FAS presidency and leads the Team Game Changers slate in the leadership election on Apr 29, told reporters that the national footballing body had asked him for a donation rather than a sponsorship for the now-defunct football club LionsXII.

The general secretary of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Winston Lee produced evidence to rebut Mr Ng's claims and prove that Mr Ng was fully aware that his S$500,000 donation was meant for AFF.

SportSG added that it will also request to meet the FAS’ Ad-hoc Electoral Committee to clarify the way ahead for the upcoming elections.

In a statement on Thursday, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged by SportSG in relation to a football club.



"The police will conduct a thorough investigation and will take appropriate action against any persons who have committed offences in Singapore. As investigations are ongoing, it is inappropriate to comment further at this point,” police said.