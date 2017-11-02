Spotted indiscriminately parked bicycles? Report it using MSO's app

SINGAPORE: Residents now have another way to report cases of indiscriminately parked or abandoned bicycles that belong to bike-sharing operators.



A new feedback category has been introduced in the Municipal Services Office's (MSO) OneService mobile app. The feedback will be sent directly through the app to the bicycle-sharing operators, said MSO in a news release on Thursday (Nov 2).

For residents who do not have bicycle-sharing apps, MSO said the new feedback category in the OneService app would provide them with "a convenient channel" to report cases of bicycles causing obstruction in their neighbourhood.

Users can share feedback with shared-bike operators under the new category on the app. (Photo: Municipal Services Office)

In addition, feedback submitted through the app will provide MSO and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) with data "to develop a more accurate sense of residents' concerns", said MSO.

The information will also help the authorities plan for infrastructure to address the issue of indiscriminate parking of such bicycles.

The new feedback channel comes on the back of a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the five bike-sharing operators with LTA, NParks and the 16 town councils to encourage the responsible use of such services in public spaces.

As part of the agreement, the bike-sharing operators will conduct geo-fencing trials to track whether their bicycles have been parked within designated parking zones.