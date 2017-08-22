Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple under investigation over suspected criminal offences

SINGAPORE: The Commissioner of Charities (COC) has launched an inquiry into the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple under section 8 of the Charities Act, it announced on Tuesday (Aug 22).

The COC said it received feedback on the management of the temple, which led to it carrying out a review.

"The review identified certain areas of concern with regard to governance and administration, which warrant conducting an inquiry," it said.

The COC added that it will decide on the next course of action after the inquiry.

The office of the COC has also been notified by the police's Commercial Affairs Department that it is investigating the temple for suspected criminal offences, it added.

In the meantime, religious activities will not be affected and the temple can continue with its operations and daily services, COC said, adding that measures will be put in place to ensure the temple is properly managed.

Advertisement