Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple under investigation over suspected criminal offences

SINGAPORE: A police investigation has been launched into the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple, one of the oldest Hindu temples in Singapore, over suspected criminal offences.

The police confirmed on Tuesday (Aug 22) that its Commercial Affairs Department is conducting the probe, but said it is "inappropriate" to comment further on the investigation.

The Commissioner of Charities (COC) said in a statement that it had been notified of the investigation and has also launched its own inquiry into the temple under section 8 of the Charities Act, which gives the commissioner the power to institute such inquiries into charities.

The COC said it received feedback on the management of the temple, which led to it carrying out a review.

"The review identified certain areas of concern with regard to governance and administration, which warrant conducting an inquiry," it said.

The COC added that it will decide on the next course of action after the inquiry.

In the meantime, religious activities will not be affected and the temple can continue with its operations and daily services, COC said, adding that measures will be put in place to ensure the temple is properly managed.

The temple at 141 Serangoon Road is a well-known landmark in the Little India area. According to its website, it is one of the oldest temples in Singapore and was built by early Indian migrant workers.

The temple was set up as a trust and obtained charity status in 1988. As of Nov 20, 2016, its management committee comprised seven individuals, four of whom are trustees of the temple, according to the COC.