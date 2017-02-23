ST Electronics to build 2nd Singapore-made earth observation satellite

SINGAPORE: One year after from its completion and launch of the first made-in-Singapore commercial Earth observation satellite, TeLEOS-1, ST Electronics is poised to build a second one, it announced on Thursday (Feb 23).

TeLEOS-2, which will be developed in partnership with the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), will enhance the homegrown firm's commercial satellite imagery services by providing better capabilities and functions, it said in a press release.



For instance, the 400kg TeLEOS-1 has an electro-optical payload which provides up to six daylight imaging opportunities daily along the equatorial belt.



The new satellite, on the other hand, will provide round-the-clock, all-weather imaging opportunities.



ST Engineering President and CEO Vincent Chong added that the satellite will be able to penetrate thick cloud cover.



The 750kg satellite will carry a made-in-Singapore radar system capable of providing high-resolution satellite imagery. It will also be equipped with a 500GB onboard recorder for recording the data captured and a high-speed 800Mbps connection to the ground.



Speaking at the ninth edition of the Global Space and Technology Convention where the new satellite project was announced, Trade and Industry Minister (Industry) S Iswaran said it would open up possibilities for a wider range of satellite data applications.



For instance, DSTA will use the satellite to support agencies such as the Home Affairs Ministry, Defence Ministry as well as the National Environment Agency.



Mr Iswaran added that to better support innovation in the space industry, the Government would refine its approach to ensure greater alignment with industry and deepen capabilities within public sector research performers.



"Moving forward, Singapore will continue to invest in small satellite research and development, but channel our resources to build deep and differentiated capabilities in a few selected areas," the minister said.