St Hilda's Secondary says taking disciplinary measures over classroom brawl

SINGAPORE: St Hilda's Secondary School on Thursday (Sep 14) said it has taken "appropriate disciplinary measures" over a classroom fight involving three of its students.

A video circulating online showed two students in St Hilda's Secondary School uniforms marching into a crowded classroom, knocking over a desk and then shoving and swearing at another boy.



One of the two students puts the boy in a brief headlock, while the other continues hurling obscenities at him. The two students and the boy are then seen punching and kicking each other. Eventually, another student appears to intervene and ushers the first two students out of the classroom.



"The school is aware that there was a disciplinary issue on Sep 11 which involved two students fighting with another student," Ms Tan Yee Leng, the school's vice-principal, said in a statement.



"The school has addressed the matter by counselling the students involved, and applying appropriate disciplinary measures. We are also working with their parents to help our students learn from the incident."



The incident drew criticism online, with members of the public calling the students "hooligans".



Some also criticised the inaction of an adult who was seen standing in the classroom doorway, apparently watching the fight, with netizens assuming that he was a teacher standing by and doing nothing to break up the brawl.



Ms Tan clarified that the man was actually an intern who had come upon the scene by chance.



"An intern with an external agency chanced upon the incident when walking along the corridor, and had called out to the students to stop the fight but they did not heed him," she said. "Since he is not one of our teachers, he would not have the training or authority to manage the situation."



She added that the school took all incidents of fighting seriously and "are confident that our teachers will be able to manage and correct inappropriate behaviour".

