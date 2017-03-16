St James Power Station murder: 4th suspect charged

SINGAPORE: A fourth suspect was on Thursday (Mar 16) charged with the murder of 35-year-old Satheesh Kumar Manogaran at St James Power Station last Sunday.

According to court documents seen by Channel NewsAsia, Muhammad Faizal Md Jamal, 22, was charged in court over the murder. He was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Three other suspects - Shawalludin Sa’adon, 26, Muhammad Khalid Kamarudin, 21, and Muhammad Hisham Hassan, 27 - were charged with Satheesh's murder earlier in the week.

The murder took place between 5.45am and 6am on Sunday. Preliminary investigations showed the incident is believed to have arisen from a dispute between the murder victim and a staff member of the entertainment outlet.

According to media reports, the district court granted the police’s request to remand Muhammad Faizal for one week to assist with further investigations. The four will appear in court again on Apr 21.

If convicted, they will be sent to the gallows.

An unnamed fifth suspect was earlier arrested but has yet to be charged.