St John's Island to start first guided tour in October

SINGAPORE: St John Island’s first guided tour was officially launched on Saturday (Sep 2), with plans to take visitors to 14 key areas on the island, including the Marine Park Outreach and Education Centre.

Those who sign up for the free tour will also learn about different bird species, heritage trees and coastal specimens in an intertidal zone, according to the National Parks Board (NParks), which is organising the tours.

The guided walks, led by trained volunteers, will take place on the first weekend of every month. Registration for the first tour in October begins this Sunday at 2pm.

The 1.6km-long trail takes around 90 minutes to complete, and up to 45 participants can take part in each tour. A map is available on NParks’ website for those who want to explore the trail on their own.

“The centre of gravity of our conservation approach cannot be to keep people away from nature,” said Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Desmond Lee at the event.

“Instead, we want to instill a sense of wonder and appreciation among Singaporeans for our blue and green areas.”

On Saturday, new exhibits were also launched at the Sisters’ Island Marine Park Gallery on St John’s Island.

The new exhibits include live specimens in a viewing pool, a mangrove mesocosm to study ecosystem behaviours, as well as a virtual reality experience for an immersive "dive" tour around the marine park.

A new extension at the Sisters’ Island Marine Park Gallery includes a mangrove mesocosm to study ecosystem behaviours. (Photo: Deborah Wong)

Visitors can take a virtual "dive" tour around the marine park. (Photo: Deborah Wong)

The Sisters’ Islands Marine Park Public Gallery first opened in 2015, while the marine park was designated in 2014. The marine park spans 40 hectares, encompassing Sisters' Islands, the western reefs of St John's Island and Pulau Tekukor.

The region was chosen for its rich biodiversity and conservation efforts aim to enhance the marine habitat there, NParks said.

More features are expected to be added in the next two years, such as a boardwalk on Big Sisters' Island, an intertidal walk as well as a floating pontoon.