Stall at Kim San Leng Food Centre fined, suspended over cockroach infestation

SINGAPORE: A food stall at the popular Kim San Leng Food Centre in Bishan was fined and had its licence suspended over a cockroach infestation on its premises, among other violations.

The stall at the food centre at Bishan Street 13 was fined a total of S$1,100. It also had its licence suspended for two weeks, according to a suspension notice on the National Environment Agency's (NEA) website posted on Monday (Jul 24).

According to the notice, the stall accumulated 16 demerit points over the last 12 months for failing to keep its premises clean (four demerit points) and for twice failing to keep its premises free of cockroach infestation (six demerit points for each instance).

It will be suspended from Jul 25 to Aug 7.



The incident comes after operations at the entire food centre were suspended for a day in January earlier this year, after the centre failed to keep its premises free from rats.



The food centre had accumulated 12 demerit points for rat infestations and another four demerit points for failing to deposit refuse in a bin lined with a plastic bag, all within a 12-month period.

According to NEA, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled, depending on his past record.

Food handlers working on the suspended premises would also be required to attend and pass the basic food hygiene course again, before they can resume work as food handlers.