Stamps to mark 50 years of National Service to be launched Mar 14

SINGAPORE: Stamps to mark the 50th year of National Service in Singapore will be launched by Singapore Post (SingPost) on Tuesday (Mar 14).

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen wrote on his Facebook page on Monday that the stamps will be available for purchase from all post offices, the Singapore Philatelic Museum and online from Tuesday.

The NS50 stamps will have five unique designs and a miniature sheet, and each design marks a key milestone in the evolution of National Service, Dr Ng said.





He added: "I’m sure the stamps will be well received – they feature founding Prime Minister Mr Lee Kuan Yew, as well as the late former Minister for Defence Dr Goh Keng Swee, both key figures in the introduction of National Service."

Dr Ng had in February launched NS50, the year-long celebration to commemorate 50 years of NS, and announced that past and present national servicemen will receive an NS50 Recognition Package of S$100 in vouchers from the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) this year in recognition of their contributions to Singapore's defence.