Standard Chartered Marathon bids to join World Marathon Majors

SINGAPORE: The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) announced its bid to join six of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world as an Abbott World Marathon Majors (WMM) event on Thursday (Apr 27).



The WMM, which started in 2006, is an annual series of marathons to determine the world's best male and female marathon runners.



Athletes score points for their finishing place in each race, and the top male and female marathon runners at the end of each cycle share a US$1 million (S$1.4 million) prize equally.

Currently, the qualifying races are the Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon, Virgin Money London Marathon, BMW Berlin-Marathon, Bank of America Chicago Marathon and TCS New York City Marathon.

SCSM, previously called the Standard Chartered Marathon Singapore, is tweaking its name to align with WMM events globally.



The Singapore marathon which says it attracts an average of 50,000 runners each year has a 10-year collaboration with Ironman Asia and WMM to expand its race calendar from six to nine cities including the addition of regions such as Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Ironman Asia's managing director Geoff Meyer said the marathon was "perfectly placed" to be part of the WMM given its popularity.

The Singapore marathon has been recognised as a Gold Label event by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) since 2012, and Standard Chartered Bank has also renewed its commitment to the marathon with a S$11.4 million sponsorship over three years.

This year's SCSM on Dec 2 and 3 will boast an "enhanced experience" for participants, the organisers said on Thursday.



For instance, runners will receive a race pack worth more than S$180 as well as a complimentary race day personal accident plan. On the race day itself, there will be new routes, mist tunnels and cooling zones, more entertainment, cold towels for those crossing the finish line and a free digital personal race photo for participants to share on social media.



Another new initiative is a loyalty programme to reward regular participants in the SCSM, the organisers said in the press release. Under this programme, participants who have clocked more than 300km since the 2010 Singapore Marathon are entitled a customised running tee and a collector's 300km club coin.



Super early bird sign ups for SCSM 2017 started at noon on Thursday and will be open until May 7.

