Standard Chartered Singapore to roll out 20-week paid maternity leave

SINGAPORE: Standard Chartered Bank Singapore on Monday (Mar 27) announced it will introduce 20-week paid maternity and adoption leave from Apr 1.

The bank said that as part of its family-friendly culture, it will be increasing fully paid maternity leave for Singapore employees while male employees continue to get two calendar weeks of paternity leave.

New adoptive mothers will also benefit from this 20-week leave, and this is extended to all employees of the bank regardless of length of service, it added.

The current entitlement for maternity and adoption leave is 16 weeks and four weeks, respectively, according to the Ministry of Manpower's website.

"Women are key contributors to the Bank’s business. Forty-five per cent of the Bank’s management team in Singapore are women, and for the past three years, females comprise almost 50 per cent of the workforce in Singapore," said Ms Charlotte Thng, head of Human Resources at Standard Chartered Bank Singapore.

"We recognise the dual roles many of them have to play, and want them to succeed both at work and at home."

The bank is also ramping up its flexible working practices, with employees offered the option to work part time, choose flexible working hours, or work from home on selected days, subject to the nature of their roles and managers’ approval.

"This is part of the bank’s focus to adapt to and support the changing requirements of the workforce," the press release said.