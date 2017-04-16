Star Awards 2017: Mediacorp stars get ready for annual showbiz face-off
SINGAPORE: The red carpet has been rolled out at Mediacorp for the arrival of the best and brightest of local Mandarin television, mere hours before the annual Star Awards show set to take place on Sunday (Apr 16) evening at the MES Theatre.
From 5.30pm, nominees of the 2017 Star Awards and other Mediacorp celebrities will take the walk of fame alongside regional stars like Korean heartthrob Jang Hyuk, Korean girl band f(x) member Krystal Jung, Taiwanese actor Kai Ko and Hong Kong actor Bowie Lam.
The buzz this year is around Queen of Caldecott Zoe Tay, who may finally pick up the Best Actress trophy again, 21 long years after she last won for her role in The Golden Pillow.
Rui En, who is coming from a rather controversial past year, has also been nominated for playing an unhappy housewife in If Only I Could - a part she is said to have put on a lot of weight for.
Finally, could Andie Chen pip Ian Fang to the post and take home the Best Actor gong for his role as Rui En's husband?
Here is the list of nominees for this year's main categories:
BEST ACTOR
Andie Chen (If Only I Could)
Chen Han Wei (The Gentleman)
Pierre Png (The Gentlemen)
Zhang Zhen Huan (The Dream Job)
Shaun Chen (Hero)
BEST ACTRESS
Jeanette Aw (The Dream Job)
Jesseca Liu (Hero)
Rebecca Lim (You Can Be An Angel 2)
Rui En (If Only I Could)
Zoe Tay (You Can Be An Angel 2)
BEST DRAMA SERIAL
C.L.I.F.4
Fire Up
Hero
The Dream Job
You Can Be An Angel 2
BEST EVERGREEN ARTIST
Aileen Tan
Chen Shu Cheng
Hong Hui Fang
Rayson Tan
Xiang Yun
