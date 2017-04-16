Star Awards 2017: Mediacorp stars glam it up for annual showbiz face-off

SINGAPORE: Nominees of the 2017 Star Awards and other Mediacorp celebrities strutted their stuff on the black carpet on Sunday (Apr 16) evening ahead of the annual awards show recognising the best and brightest of local Mandarin television.



Regional stars such as Korean actor Jang Hyuk, Korean girl band f(x) member and actress Krystal Jung, Taiwanese actor Kai Ko and Hong Kong's Bowie Lam, were also in attendance with several taking part in the awards presentation.





Korean girl group f(x) member Krystal Jung (left) and actor Jang Hyuk (right) on the black carpet ahead of the 2017 Star Awards in Singapore. (Photo: Toggle)

Romeo Tan (The Dream Job) and Aileen Tan (Hero) were given the Best Supporting Actor and Actress award respectively, while veteran actress Xiang Yun, was honoured with the Best Evergreen Artiste Award.



Quan Yifong (Markets in Asia) won Best Programme Host, as well as this year's All-Time Favourite Artiste award alongside Elvin Ng and Joanne Peh.

The main buzz this year had been around Queen of Mediacorp Zoe Tay, who was close to picking up the Best Actress trophy again, 21 long years after she last won for her role in The Golden Pillow. Rui En was also nominated, for her role as an unhappy housewife in If Only I Could - a part she was said to have gained a lot of weight for.

Here is the list of nominees for this year's main categories:

BEST ACTOR







Rui En (far left) and Andie Chen (far right) - nominees for some of the evening's top honours - pose for pictures with Chen's son ahead of the 2017 Star Awards. (Photo: Toggle)

Andie Chen (If Only I Could)



Chen Han Wei (The Gentlemen)



Pierre Png (The Gentlemen)

Zhang Zhen Huan (The Dream Job)



Shaun Chen (Hero)



BEST ACTRESS





Best Actress nominee Zoe Tay arrives at the black carpet with Chen Han Wei, who's also up for an award for his role in The Gentlemen. (Photo: Toggle)

Jeanette Aw (The Dream Job)

Jesseca Liu (Hero)

Rebecca Lim (You Can Be An Angel 2)

Rui En (If Only I Could)

Zoe Tay (You Can Be An Angel 2)

BEST DRAMA SERIAL



C.L.I.F.4



Fire Up



Hero



The Dream Job



You Can Be An Angel 2



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Andie Chen (Hero)

Chen Shu Cheng (Fire Up)

Ian Fang (The Dream Job)

Jeffrey Xu (Peace & Prosperity)

Romeo Tan (The Dream Job)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Aileen Tan (Hero)

Bonnie Loo (Hero)

Paige Chua (Hero)

Pan Ling Ling (Hero)

Ya Hui (House of Fortune)

BEST EVERGREEN ARTISTE





Veteran actress Xiang Yun is up for the Best Evergreen Artiste award. (Photo: Xiang Yun's Facebook page)

Aileen Tan



Chen Shu Cheng

Hong Hui Fang



Rayson Tan

Xiang Yun