Starbucks opens 24-hour Reserve store at Changi Airport Terminal 3

SINGAPORE: Starbucks launched its tenth Reserve store worldwide at Singapore's Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Wednesday (Apr 12).

Located in the public area at the Departure Hall, this will be the first Starbucks Reserve airport store to be launched in Asia Pacific, it said.

Besides offering rare and limited coffee at the Reserve stores, Starbucks said coffee lovers will also be able to sample other brewing methods such as with the Chemex coffeemaker or the traditional pour-over.

The ten Reserve stores are located at: The Fullerton Waterboat House, Resorts World Sentosa, Capital Tower, Jurong Point, Rochester Park, United Square, VivoCity, Marina Bay Sands, Tampines Hub and Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Hall.

The store at Changi Airport is open 24 hours daily.