Starbucks opens 24-hour Reserve store at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Starbucks launched its tenth Reserve store in Singapore at Changi Airport's Terminal 3 on Wednesday (Apr 12).

Located in the public area at the Departure Hall, this will be the first Starbucks Reserve airport store to be launched in the Asia Pacific, it said.

Besides rare and limited coffee at the Reserve stores, Starbucks said coffee lovers will also be able to sample other brewing methods such as with the Chemex coffeemaker or the traditional pour-over.

The store at Changi Airport is open 24 hours daily.



