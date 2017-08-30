StarHub announces unlimited weekend data plans

SINGAPORE: StarHub customers who sign up for five new mobile postpaid plans will enjoy free unlimited local data on Saturdays and Sundays, the telco announced on Wednesday (Aug 30).

The free local data kicks in from 12am on Saturdays to 11.59pm on Sundays. Outside of the weekends, customers will have between 3GB and 15GB of bundled data, it said in a press release.

The new plans are priced from S$48 for the 3GB plan with 200 minutes of talktime to S$238 for the 15GB plan with unlimited talktime. The prices are slightly higher than the standard 4G plans StarHub currently offers, which range from S$42.90 with 3GB of data and 150 minutes of talktime to S$220 for 12GB of data with unlimited talktime.

Customers can sign up for the new plans from Thursday at the telco's website and shops, as well as authorised dealers and at COMEX 2017.

"With our new data-focused plans, we are enabling our customers to do more of what they love on their smartphones freely and at much faster speeds too,” StarHub's head of product Justin Ang said.

Customers on these new plans will be able to enjoy faster data speeds of 400Mbps nationwide on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note8 as well as LG G6, LG V20, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, and Sony Xperia XZ Premium, StarHub said.

With the upcoming 1Gbps capable phones, StarHub said it will deploy gigabit-class network upgrades to increase bandwidth. This network will cover high-traffic locations such as transport hubs and shopping belts, and will be rolled out in stages, it added.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Singapore's other telcos, M1 and Singtel, for comment.