StarHub launches new service allowing customers to share data bundles

SINGAPORE: From Thursday (Jun 1), StarHub Mobile subscribers will be able to share part of their local data bundle across multiple mobile lines, as long as they are under the same billing account.

The new service, called DataShare, will allow users to allocate between 1GB and 12GB of shareable data in total across mobile lines. They will also be able to adjust the proportion shared in 1GB denominations every month, the local telco announced on Wednesday.



“We recognise that usage patterns even within families are diverse, with some having more than enough data and others in want," said StarHub's head of segment and marketing Wang Li-Na.



"With DataShare, our customers will be able to choose when, with whom and how much to share, optimising data usage and cost for the family," she added.

From Thursday, new and existing customers on StarHub's 4G, 4G SIM Only, SurfHub and HomeHub Go plans will be able to sign up for the new DataShare service at a promotional rate of S$2.14 per month until further notice, StarHub said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It added that there is no activation charge, and the monthly fee is fixed regardless of the number of tweaks in data allocation or recipients.