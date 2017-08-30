StarHub, M1 announce new unlimited data plans for data-hungry consumers

SINGAPORE: Two out of Singapore's three local telcos on Wednesday (Aug 30) unveiled new mobile plans catering to data-hungry consumers.

Mobile phone users who sign up for one of five new postpaid plans under StarHub get free unlimited local data on weekends, while those who sign up for an M1 SIM-only plan get unlimited data.

StarHub's free local data kicks in from 12am on Saturdays to 11.59pm on Sundays. Outside of the weekends, customers will have between 3GB and 15GB of bundled data, StarHub said in a press release on Wednesday (Aug 30).

The plans are priced from S$48 for the 3GB plan with 200 minutes of talk time to S$238 for the 15GB plan with unlimited talk time. The prices are slightly higher than the standard 4G plans StarHub currently offers, which range from S$42.90 with 3GB of data and 150 minutes of talk time to S$220 for 12GB of data with unlimited talktime.

Customers can sign up for the new plans from Thursday at StarHub's website and shops, as well as authorised dealers and at COMEX 2017.

Customers on these new plans will be able to enjoy faster data speeds of 400Mbps nationwide on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note8 as well as LG G6, LG V20, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, and Sony Xperia XZ Premium, the telco said.

With the upcoming 1Gbps capable phones, StarHub said it will deploy gigabit-class network upgrades to increase bandwidth. This network will cover high-traffic locations such as transport hubs and shopping belts, and will be rolled out in stages, it added.

M1 GOES UNLIMITED

M1 on Wednesday also announced plans to offer unlimited data packages to its subscribers, with its third generation of SIM-only plans.

The most expensive such plan, at S$98, offers unlimited local data as well as 100 minutes of talk time on a 12-month contract. Without a contract, customers get 25GB of data on the same plan.

On the other end of the scale, M1's cheapest SIM-only plan at S$20 does not offer unlimited data, but 5GB with 100 minutes of talk time on a 12-month contract.

Sign-ups for the new M1 plans start on Thursday. Those who sign up for the unlimited data plan from launch till Sep 2 will also get free unlimited talk time for 12 months as part of its promotion.

As for Singtel, a spokesperson said the telco regularly enhances its product offerings, to provide "excellent value for money". The spokesperson also pointed out that since late 2015, the telco has offered free mobile data on Sundays to customers on its Singtel Circle family plan.