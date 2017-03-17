StarHub opens new facility to drive innovation and test Smart Nation solutions

SINGAPORE: From intelligent homes and connected buildings to virtual reality, Singapore has a new facility to test Smart Nation solutions.

Called Hubtricity, the 58,000 square feet facility at one-north is managed by local telco StarHub. It provides co-working spaces for companies to engage in innovation, and is set up with capabilities to track activity in the social media space to provide analysis for businesses.

The facility, costing more than S$250 million, was launched by Communications and Information Minister Yaacob Ibrahim on Friday (Mar 17). It went fully operational in December 2016 and some projects on trial include smart home systems like voice-activated locks and sensors to automatically light up rooms at night when elderly residents move about.

Said StarHub CEO Tan Tong Hai: "We believe that having a place where the businesses can come together to understand firstly, what technology is available - be it 5G, or mobile technology, digital capabilities like big data analytics, cyber security - all these you put together, let them understand what is available. Then from there, how to use it?

“Now if you do not know how to use it you see other businesses who have used it. Then you will be motivated to say: ‘Hey, I also can use it.’"

StarHub said it is also working with partners on other projects covering intelligent vehicles and smart retail to support Singapore's drive to be a digitally savvy nation. They include a collaboration with the National University of Singapore to monitor the use of campus shuttle buses, and the data gathered could be used to better plan transport schedules within the varsity.

The facility also has a central operations cockpit where the telco can monitor - from one location - how its fixed, mobile and pay TV networks and services are performing.