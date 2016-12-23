Starting up, scaling up: The man who helped build JobsCentral

SINGAPORE: Entrepreneurship is a learning journey and the learning never ends – it is a way of life embraced by many successful business owners. That is one key thing I discovered through my personal experiences, and from my fellow entrepreneurs.



I was part of the founding team that built JobsCentral - over 14 years from 2001 to 2014 - into a leading regional job portal, generating multi-million dollar profits and employing 150 full-time staff. During this period, I also evolved from a hands-on, multi-tasking founder into a strategic and metric-focused CEO of the company.



I was also privileged to have learned from many fellow entrepreneurs through organisations like Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) and Action Community for Entrepreneurship (ACE).



So what separates successful entrepreneurs from the rest? I strongly believe that having a positive attitude towards lifelong learning, coupled with a long-term, obsessive focus on business are attributes that make all the difference.



MAKING MISTAKES



The most apparent way to learn is to “learn by doing”. Many entrepreneurs picked up skills to build, market and sell a great product through learning on the job every day.



While we all make mistakes, we always try to iterate and improve for the next round. This can be applied beyond business to many areas such as people and self-management.



When we first started JobsCentral, staff were managed with an iron fist and the management team ended up micro-managing. The result was that our first sales team left the company en masse. From that painful experience, we learned to manage by focusing on clear objectives and finding a balance between micro-managing and giving autonomy to the staff.



The incident also gave us an opportunity to learn how to better manage ourselves. Some introspection is required to prevent us from repeating the same mistakes. However, many entrepreneurs with large egos find it hard to admit to their wrongdoings.



What we found important is for business owners not to take criticism personally and to always refer to metrics to develop solutions. For example, during the “group buying” craze, we were convinced that a “pay-per-course sign up model” aka the "Groupon model" would be very scalable. But after six months, indicators such as sales figures and usage metrics told us that traditional direct advertising models were more effective. We admitted our mistake openly and switched our tack.



LEARNING FROM COMPETITORS, PEERS, EMPLOYEES



For entrepreneurs, on-the-job training and learning from mistakes will naturally be the longest and most painful way to learn. A faster and more effective way would be to learn from competitors, experienced hires and fellow entrepreneurs.

Many mistakes could have been avoided if there had been upfront consultation with or reference to books by people who have been there, done that.



The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) ecosystem is a great example where knowledge gets spread rapidly via sharing sessions, media and online communication tools. I remember hosting visits for Internet-based companies which wanted to understand how JobsCentral had built its strong consumer brand. Learning from our experiences helped these entrepreneurs build confidence and certainty in their marketing plans.



Likewise, JobsCentral was able to negotiate a fair sale deal back in 2011, after seeking feedback from experienced entrepreneurs who had bought and sold businesses.



But this kind of sharing is not often seen in other sectors. Singaporean firms typically refrain from sharing information, especially among companies in the same sector where there is intense competition. There is nothing, however, stopping entrepreneurs from sharing openly with non-competitive peers and helping each other grow. I have personally found great satisfaction in playing a small role in helping fellow entrepreneurs build their businesses.



Also, as Singaporean entrepreneurs, we must recognise that we need to operate on a regional and global stage to grow. So while we compete among ourselves domestically, we need to be mindful that we are also going up against overseas players. It would be fantastic if we had open platforms for sharing and learning within our business community, to uplift the industries here – for instance, through our Trade Associations.



TRANSFORMATIONAL LEARNING

If we are able to learn from our mistakes, as well as the knowledge and experiences of other entrepreneurs, chances are that we will be able to build a strong business. But to truly build a great business, more needs to be done.



Entrepreneurs need to understand and appreciate industry-specific processes and know-how, to be able to envision the future and achieve their goals. Our last two years in CareerBuilder was about transforming a global job portal into a HR Software-As-A-Service (SAAS) business.



Our management in the USA was able to observe next-generation software companies like SalesForce and Zendesk, and realised that we would be better off in the long-term if we go in the direction of transforming our company into an HR SAAS player. This insight was synthesised from studying SAAS trends and coupling that with in-house knowledge and current strengths in market positioning.



EVERYONE LEARNS DIFFERENTLY

Each entrepreneur needs to find the most effective way to learn. I learn best by reading widely and by talking to fellow entrepreneurs. The latter approach requires putting in effort to network and get to know people. Organisations like Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), Business Leaders Alumni Club (BLAC), and Action Community for Entrepreneurship (ACE) are great platforms to support this. It does, however, take some experience to figure out who and what to ask.



For me, another effective way of learning is to read newspapers that are focused on business and economy-centric, quality business cases as well as books written by successful entrepreneurs or functional experts. Besides acquiring information from these publications, entrepreneurs need to also adopt a habit of self-reflection to apply the learning to ourselves and to our businesses.



As entrepreneurs, we are always asking our employees to keep learning and to improve themselves. Let’s also walk the talk and take some time to reflect and embrace continuous entrepreneurial learning as well. This means reflecting on our mistakes, learning from peers, understanding our industry and having a curiosity about the world.



There is always something new to learn!



Mr Lim Der Shing is the co-founder of JobsCentral Group. He is also a member of the Committee on the Future Economy sub-committee on Future Corporate Capabilities and Innovation, which looks into strategies that help companies to create value through innovation.