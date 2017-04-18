State-assisted funeral for Othman Wok underway

SINGAPORE: A private hearse carrying the body of the late Mr Othman Wok left his family home at about 11.55am on Tuesday afternoon (Apr 18), as the nation mourned the passing of one of its first-generation leaders.



The former Cabinet minister died on Monday afternoon at the age of 92. The committee organising his funeral said he would be given the highest state honour that can be accorded to a dead person - the draping of the state flag over his casket.

Mr Othman's casket will head to Sultan Mosque at North Bridge Road for the funeral prayer, after which the state flag will be draped over his casket in the presence of his family. The Order of Nila Utama (2nd Class) that was awarded to him will also accompany the casket.

At 2pm, the gun carriage carrying the casket will make its way to the burial site at the Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery, where it will be received by a coffin-bearer party comprising nine officers from the army, navy, air force and police force.

The gun carriage will travel via North Bridge Road, North Boat Quay and River Valley Road, through the heartlands of Alexandra Road, Commonwealth Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 6, before entering the Pan-Island Expressway and Jalan Bahar.





A memorial service for Mr Othman, organised by OnePeople.sg for invited guests, will be held on Wednesday at 6.30pm at Victoria Concert Hall.