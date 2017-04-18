State-assisted funeral held for Othman Wok

SINGAPORE: The nation laid to rest one of its first-generation leaders, the late Mr Othman Wok, on Tuesday afternoon (Apr 18).



The body of the former Cabinet minister, who died on Monday afternoon at the age of 92, left his family home at about 11.55am on Tuesday.

Mr Othman's casket was moved to the Sultan Mosque at North Bridge Road for the funeral prayer, where it was received by pallbearers including Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim.



Upon arrival at the mosque, the state flag was draped over Mr Othman's casket, the highest state honour.



This was done in the presence of his family as well as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other Cabinet ministers.



His casket was also accompanied by the Order of Nila Utama (2nd Class) that was awarded to him.

Following the funeral prayers, Mr Othman's casket was transported in the pouring rain to a gun carriage to begin its journey to the burial site at the Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery.



At the cemetery, it was received by a coffin-bearer party comprising nine officers from the army, navy, air force and police force.





Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan was among the first office holders and Members of Parliament to arrive at the Pusara Abadi Muslim Cemetery along Lim Chu Kang Road. Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister Yaacob Ibrahim arrived shortly after.







Members of Parliament at the Muslim cemetry to pay their last respects to the late Mr Othman. (Photo: Monica Kotwani)

Mr Othman's coffin arrived just after 3pm, where it was transported from the gun carriage to the burial site.







Mr Othman Wok's casket arrives at Pusara Abadi. (Photo: Monica Kotwani)

As the state-assisted ceremony drew to a close, the coffin bearer party presented the state flag to Mr Othman's daughter.







The coffin-bearer party saluting the casket of Mr Othman Wok before The Last Post was played. (Photo: Monica Kotwani)

Against a light drizzle and gloomy clouds, the former Cabinet Minister's family and close friends cupped their hands in an emotional prayer as his body was lowered into the ground.



A memorial service for Mr Othman, organised by OnePeople.sg for invited guests, will be held on Wednesday at 6.30pm at Victoria Concert Hall.