Statement questioning PM Lee not ‘merely a family affair’: Dr Lee Wei Ling

Dr Lee again alleged that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had misused his official power to “abuse” the two siblings.

SINGAPORE: The joint statement issued by the siblings of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (Jun 14) was not “merely a family affair”, said Dr Lee Wei Ling in a Facebook post early on Thursday.

In it, she wrote that if it was a family affair, they “would not have taken it public”.

Dr Lee and Mr Lee Hsien Yang had said in the statement, titled “What has happened to Lee Kuan Yew’s values?”, that they have “lost confidence” in their brother and that they “do not trust him”.

In response, PM Lee said he was “very disappointed” that his siblings chose to issue a statement publicising private family matters and denied their allegations, particularly the “absurd” claim that he harbours political ambitions for his son Li Hongyi.

PM Lee said that while siblings may have their differences, he believes that any such differences should stay in the family, and that since the passing of his father in March 2015, he has tried his best to resolve the issues among the siblings within the family.

“My siblings’ statement has hurt our father’s legacy,” he said.

PM Lee added that he will consider this matter further after he returns from his leave this weekend.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang, who spoke to TODAY later on Wednesday, reiterated the point made by Dr Lee that this was not a family spat, but about the values of their father – “of putting Singapore first, rather than power and popularity”. He also elaborated on his decision to leave Singapore, saying: “Why would I want to move if I did not feel persecuted?"

OXLEY ROAD HOME ISSUE

In her Facebook post on Thursday, Dr Lee again referenced the issue of 38 Oxley Road, the house bought by the founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and his wife Kwa Geok Choo. She said the late Mr Lee had repeatedly told his children that there is no need to donate the proceeds from the sale of the house to charity, as it was family property.

She added that PM Lee, as a condition for selling the house to his brother, stipulated that he must pay market value of the house and donate 50 per cent of the value to charity. This, Dr Lee said, was PM Lee’s “attempt to punish Hsien Yang for blocking what he wants to do with the house”.

Last December, PM Lee said the two brothers will each donate half the value of the house to eight charities named in the obituary notice of their late father.

Cabinet Secretary Tan Kee Yong had said on Wednesday that the prime minister has not been involved in discussions by an internal ministerial committee set up by the Cabinet to consider the options for the house and the implications of those options.

Mr Tan added that as part of the committee’s work, it sought the views of Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s children to ask if they wished to say anything about the late Mr Lee’s thinking in respect of the Oxley Road home, beyond what has already been stated in public.

The committee will list out the different options with regard to the house and the implications, Mr Tan said then. “This will help a future Government when a decision needs to be taken about the house.”

However, in the TODAY interview, Mr Lee questioned the need for such a committee when his sister was still living there.

He also took issue with how the committee had asked the siblings on how the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s last will was prepared, and the role that his wife, Mrs Lee Suet Fern, and lawyers from her legal firm played in preparing that will.

“Yes, we had given answers to them last year. They continue to repeat the same questions. Probate has been obtained on the last will. It is final and legally binding. If Lee Hsien Loong had any doubt about the validity of the Last Will, he should have challenged it in court,” Mr Lee said in the interview with TODAY.

“Frankly, it is completely improper to use a Cabinet committee to pursue an issue like this when the proper channel was at the court and probate,” he added.

