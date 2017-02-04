Staying calm, collected is S’pore’s approach to navigating through turbulent environment: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s approach to navigating through a turbulent environment has always been to stay calm and collected, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Chan Chun Sing, who was speaking at a Chinese New Year celebration at his constituency on Saturday evening (Feb 4).

In 2016, Mr Chan said Singaporeans witnessed the relative shifts of powers globally and as a small country, there will be differences in expectations on what Singapore should do.

“I know that the year of Monkey was filled with changes and uncertainties. There were uncertainties in our external environment and there were also uncertainties in our economic situation,” the MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC said. “Some of the uncertainties in the geopolitical environment would have spilled over to the uncertainties in our economic situation.”

“We as Singaporeans are keenly aware and reminded that regardless of what we do in Singapore, there will always be some things that will be beyond our control - that happen beyond our shore - that will have a great impact on our country and our situation in Singapore.”

“Many people have asked are we pro-country A or pro-country B? Are we anti-country A or anti-country B?” Mr Chan said. “Let us be very clear-eyed about this. We are neither pro-country A nor anti-country B. We are just pro Singapore. Everything that we do must start from the basic premise on what is of the best interest for Singapore.”

Mr Chan added that for a small country like Singapore, peace, stability and order in the different parts of the world are important, “so that we can live harmoniously with our neighbours and the powers beyond”.

And just like Singapore’s approach to the geo-political situation, Mr Chan said Singaporeans must remain open and connected with the rest of the world economically. “(We must be) open to ideas, open to business opportunities from beyond our shores (and stay) connected to people, connected to ideas and connected to business opportunities all over the world,” he added.

“We have every opportunity and every condition possible for us to have a head start in this race for the next lap. There is no reason whatsoever that Singapore cannot win,” said Mr Chan. “We have a good education system, we have a good training system and we have a cohesive Government, people and business relationship. So if anybody can overcome these challenges, Singapore has every chance to do so.”