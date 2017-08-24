STB and EDB launch new brand to market Singapore abroad

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) jointly launched a brand to market Singapore internationally on Thursday (Aug 24).

Passion Made Possible is the first joint brand by the agencies, and aims to attract tourism and business by showcasing Singapore’s attitude and mindset as well as serving as a platform for Singaporeans to market themselves globally, the agencies said in a joint press release.

As part of the brand's development, the agencies said they conducted research involving close to 4,500 respondents in Singapore and across 10 countries - Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, India, Australia, US, UK, Germany and Belgium - on what Singapore stands for.

The respondents shared that themes of "passion" and "possibilities" best reflected Singapore’s spirit: "While ‘possibilities’ was strongly associated with Singapore as a destination, the ‘passion’ to strive was what drove these possibilities."

According to the agencies, the brand takes on a different approach from previous campaign such as STB’s YourSingapore and EDB’s Future Ready Singapore by presenting Singapore’s attributes beyond tourism and business.

A series of films and visuals featuring nearly 100 Singaporeans, residents and notable personalities will be broadcast on various media channels, social media platforms website VisitSingapore.com.

STB chief executive Lionel Yeo said the brand articulates what Singapore stands for as a country and "supports the telling of many stories about this destination and its people”.

It will "appeal to the more sophisticated tourists who are seeking more aspirational value propositions in their travel”, Mr Yeo added.

EDB chairman Beh Swan Gin added that with Singapore “making the shift from being primarily an investment-driven economy to one that will be led by innovation”, the brand sends “a strong and clear signal” to local and international companies seeking to create new products, services and solutions that they can do so “successfully from Singapore and turn possibilities into reality”.

The unified brand also features a logo coined the “SG Mark” - a circle with the letters "SG" within it - as part of a brand identity developed by TSLA Design, the branding and design practice of Singapore creative shop The Secret Little Agency (TSLA).

The design of the SG Mark plays on Singapore’s “little red dot” nickname and is an evolution of the SG50 logo created for Singapore’s golden jubilee in 2015, TSLA said.

"The SG Mark expresses Singapore’s coming of age with a quiet confidence, true to the nation’s personality. This is seen in the use of the country abbreviation ‘SG’ as well as a custom typeface," the design agency said in a fact sheet.

The logo will be used across Passion Made Possible's campaigns and will behave as a "trust mark", applied to key visual icons of Singapore or text headlines with a "distinctly Singapore perspective" in a similar way to a trademark logo.

The SG Mark will also be used in visual-led campaigns or on brand collaterals as a "trust stamp", in a way modelled after official seals to endorse materials, TSLA said. (Image: STB)

The brand will also be adopted by other statutory boards and agencies under the Trade and Industry Ministry, such as in their marketing campaigns and trade shows when reaching out to international audiences, the agencies said.

Passion Made Possible will start its global tour in Japan on Aug 25, making its debut at the Singapore: Inside Out Tokyo creative art showcase. It will also be rolled out across Asia Pacific, Europe and the US from September, they added.